Wealth Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 3,206 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $66.93 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.