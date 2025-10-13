Aon plc $AON Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 258,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,163,000 after purchasing an additional 131,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $359.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

