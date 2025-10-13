Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

