Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Fastenal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

