Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 183,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.