Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Danaher worth $345,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $202.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.