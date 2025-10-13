Chubb Limited $CB Stake Lowered by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $283.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.80. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

