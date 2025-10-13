Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $888.63 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $909.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

