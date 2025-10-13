Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,192 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

