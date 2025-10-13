Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

HD stock opened at $375.86 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

