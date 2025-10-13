SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

HD opened at $375.86 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

