CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $271.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.29. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.