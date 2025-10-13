MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 728 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $212.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

