MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 262,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 75,914 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 142.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $75.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

