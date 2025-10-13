QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 375,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

