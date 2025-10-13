Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cencora by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $4,068,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $318.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.95 and a 52 week high of $319.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

