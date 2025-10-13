iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Dynamic Financial Group’s Largest Position

Dynamic Financial Group cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 52.2% of Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dynamic Financial Group owned 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,197,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

