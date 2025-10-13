Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 250 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $119.36 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.