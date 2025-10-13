RHS Financial LLC Acquires 962 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after acquiring an additional 789,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,639,000 after acquiring an additional 426,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.