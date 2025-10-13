Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $209.34 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,961 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $209,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $438.92 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day moving average is $510.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.31.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

