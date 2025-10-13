Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,140 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $173,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.7%

Cigna Group stock opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $358.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.68 and its 200 day moving average is $309.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.69.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

