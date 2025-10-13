RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Decreased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $76,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.11. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $170.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.