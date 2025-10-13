Cypress Capital Group Sells 718 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

