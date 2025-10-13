Cypress Capital Group Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Stock Down 2.8%
RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
