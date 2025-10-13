Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Holdings Trimmed by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.