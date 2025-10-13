Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.