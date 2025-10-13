Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $446.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.