Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $242.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $252.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.