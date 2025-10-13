Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 446 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 152.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.