IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $4,076.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,149.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3,857.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.