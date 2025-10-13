The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,627,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 890,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 887,361 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $104.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

