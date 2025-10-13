JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 261.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,781,000 after purchasing an additional 703,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after buying an additional 765,200 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after buying an additional 509,058 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,868,000 after acquiring an additional 373,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,473,000 after acquiring an additional 547,444 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $64.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

