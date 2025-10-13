Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after buying an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

