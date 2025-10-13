Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,105 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $75,331,356. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $493.66 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.04 and its 200-day moving average is $444.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of -414.84, a P/E/G ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

