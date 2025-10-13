Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $5,139,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.4%

DAL stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

