Montis Financial LLC Sells 237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Montis Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,597,911 shares of company stock worth $2,652,463,783 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

