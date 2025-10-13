Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 837,825 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,825 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,220,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.