Cwm LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $241.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.18. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

