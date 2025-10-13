Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $294.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.61 and a 200 day moving average of $291.48. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

