Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

