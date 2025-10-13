Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,835 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

