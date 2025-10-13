Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:WFC opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

