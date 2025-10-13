Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

TSLA opened at $413.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

