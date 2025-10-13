Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

