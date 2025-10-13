iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after acquiring an additional 243,360 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $358.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.93. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $369.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

