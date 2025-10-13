OFI Invest Asset Management Has $36.64 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summa Corp. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $930.01 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $867.34 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $412.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $952.05 and its 200-day moving average is $972.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $907.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

