Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $291.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

