Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

