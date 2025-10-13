Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $125.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

