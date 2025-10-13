Wealth Architects LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $30.71 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.